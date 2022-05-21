COHASSET — Lake Country Power is pleased to announce 32 local high school seniors from 27 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2022 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $1,000 per year for four years, will help the following area graduating seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams:
• Sophia Finn: Cass Lake-Bena School
• Joseph Herfindahl: Deer River School
• Hannah Kinnunen, Eva Salmela and Henry Sterle: Grand Rapids High School
• Ava Klennert: Hill City School
• Kayleigh Horn: Northland Community School
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electric services from Lake Country Power.
The web-based application process for high school seniors will open this winter when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships. The exact dates will be announced this fall, and the online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits.
“As a locally member-owned cooperative, we want to ensure any unclaimed monies stay local among our co-op community and are put to good use like youth education,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, LCP manager of community relations and marketing. “The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships.”
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools. These scholarships support students interested in pursuing hands-on skilled trades and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.