When Derick White moved his family to the area in 2020, he worried where — and if — his daughter Maddy would receive the level of support she needed to continue her journey and transition into adulthood.

Not only is Maddy, a student with special needs, on track to graduate this year from the Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd; but her dad was also selected as a champion of the program to speak at the Nov. 22 ribbon cutting event for the new Setting IV facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments