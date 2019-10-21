Absentee ballots are now available through Nov. 4 by mail or in-person for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Capital Levy Referendum.

To apply by mail, visit election pages at www.co.cass.mn.us for an absentee application, or call (218) 547-7295. To apply and vote by absentee ballot in person, visit the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, second floor courthouse, 303 Minnesota Avenue West in Walker.

Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours for absentee voting will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Voters will be deciding on a capital project levy to fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses. The election will be held Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three designated polling places. New voters can determine their polling place by calling (218) 547-7295.

For more information about the referendum, call (218) 547-4206 or visit www.wha.k12.mn.us on the web.

