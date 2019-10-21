Absentee ballots are now available through Nov. 4 by mail or in-person for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Capital Levy Referendum.
To apply by mail, visit election pages at www.co.cass.mn.us for an absentee application, or call (218) 547-7295. To apply and vote by absentee ballot in person, visit the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, second floor courthouse, 303 Minnesota Avenue West in Walker.
Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours for absentee voting will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 and until 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
Voters will be deciding on a capital project levy to fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses. The election will be held Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three designated polling places. New voters can determine their polling place by calling (218) 547-7295.
For more information about the referendum, call (218) 547-4206 or visit www.wha.k12.mn.us on the web.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.