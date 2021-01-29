Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently presented Ellen Adams with a Lifetime Achievement Award after she retired as a teacher at the school for 40 years.
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  School recently presented Ellen Adams with a Lifetime Achievement Award after she retired as a teacher at the school for 40 years. Adams is a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe and began her career in education as a Head Start teacher. She moved to Bemidji and enrolled at Bemidji State University, and with the encouragement of counselor Larry Aitken, graduated with a bachelor’s degree.  Following that, she went on to earn a master’s degree with an emphasis in early childhood education. At Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig she first taught many different grades, as well as language and culture classes.  Then she helped design a kindergarten program at the school and taught kindergarten classes for many years.

