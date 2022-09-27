Members of my Spanish Class, three mothers and our wonderful teacher had the opportunity to travel to Costa Rica this past summer with Explorica.
There were nine of us representing Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Keegan Jacobs, Sophia and Heather Landreville, Katie and Leslie Sagen, Abi and Erica Strandlie, Mrs Knight and myself. We also had a family from Michigan, a couple of teachers from Chicago and another school group from Wisconsin join us.
We landed in mid-afternoon June 14 in San José, Costa Rica’s capital. Many activities filled our nine nights and 10 days while traveling around Costa Rica. We ate some delicious food. One of the typical foods we tasted was a dish called a casado that consisted of fish, chicken, beef or pork, rice and beans and a fried plantain. We also got to try a chifrijo. The main ingredients in the chifrijo are fried pork rinds and beans also served with chips.
Our first day consisted of meeting our tour director Andrea, our bus driver Gerardo and we made a stop at Walmart. Our group bought things they needed or forgot like sunscreen, water shoes, rain ponchos, snacks and other fun souvenirs. I happened to find a football jersey. When we first arrived at Walmart we got to see replays of Costa Rica’s football (soccer) match against New Zealand for the 2022 World Cup qualifier. Costa Rica won with a goal made by Joel Campbell.
After leaving Walmart we checked into our hotel and went swimming. On day two we stopped at Sarchi craft village. We learned how an oxcart is made. The oxcart factory had a beautiful gift shop. We were able to buy keychains, towels of various animals in Costa Rica, jewelry, and different handmade wooden souvenirs. We then traveled to Arenal and went for a challenging hike on volcanic rock, in Arenal Volcano National Park.
On Day three we went kayaking and swimming in Lake Arenal. We were then off to start our hanging bridges excursion, with some of the bridges being above the trees! To end our night we visited Baldi’s hot springs. We had a good time jumping from pool to pool with different water temperatures, and we also tried a couple of the waterslides.
We traveled to Monteverde on day four. We went on a beautiful horseback ride through the hills. That night we went on a nightwalk and got to see many animals including snakes, frogs and spiders. Day five we went on the canopy zipline tour above the trees! This zipline tour had eight lines total. We also had the opportunity to plant a tree and help clean up the hillside to make room to plant more trees. Then in the evening we went on a chocolate, coffee and sugarcane tour. We got to learn about the process of growth for each of these things.
The next day we traveled to Puntarenas and got free time at the beach. It was cloudy until we were leaving. We then went on a crocodile safari at a place called Jose’s Crocodile River Tour. Our guide was very funny and told a lot of good jokes. Our boat driver was even able to get us a video close up of one of the crocodiles. The crocodile tour was a very fun addition to our trip.
Day seven we visited a local school and visited Manuel Antonio National Park. The school visit was one of the highlights of the trip. We donated supplies to the school. The kids were kind and had many questions for us. We were able to show them photos on our phones of our family, pets and friends.
On the next day we traveled back to San José. During the day we went to the beach, some participated in surf lessons while others chose to go shopping. In the evening we attended a fancy dinner that involved folkloric dancing, marimba music, and a beautiful view of the city.
Day nine we started our whitewater rafting trip. The rapids were fast and it was very difficult to paddle and stay in the raft.
On day 10 our adventure ended and we traveled back home. Our travel experience was provided by Explorica.
Thanks to all who supported the Spanish Club fundraising efforts over the past two years to make this trip possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.