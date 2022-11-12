Get ready to “fall down a rabbit hole”into a strange alternate universe, when the Laporte High School Drama Club presents “Alice in Wonderland,” Nov. 18-20 at Laporte School.
With less than a week before the curtains rise on the production, ordinary students are understandably a bit giddy as they don brightly colored costumes that transform them from the ordinary to — a rabbit, turtle, Mad Hatter, card, king, caterpillar, or other creatures found down Alice’s rabbit hole.
These 16 actors, from seventh-grade novices to more seasoned older players, will claim the stage for four showings of “Alice in Wonderland” beginning Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday with a matinee at 1 p.m., dinner at 4:30, and evening performance at 6, with another matinee Sunday at 1.
Treats will be served by the Laporte Education Endowment Foundation members during intermission of Friday’s show.
Ticket prices for the show only are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner theater ticket (includes the show) are $17 for adults and $13 for children). Menu is lasagna, salad, garlic bread and lemonade or coffee. A bake sale will also be held during the dinner theater.
Director Shannon Sharpe says that this play is fun for actors of all ages and levels of experience. She expects that audiences will enjoy watching this family friendly production which she has enjoyed directing. The main challenge has been the necessity of sharing student talent in a small school, with students involved in more than one activity at a time. The enthusiasm and cooperation of the actors is an asset as they fill in for missing lines, nudge each other into proper positions for lighting and microphones, and lead by example.
Seventh- and eighth-grade sisters Raya and Jayla Gamache attribute their confidence onstage to their previous experience in the speech program last year. Seventh-grader Marek Kolodji is likewise no stranger to performing, having participated in the Just for Kix program in Bemidji for several years.
But absolute beginners are quickly learning from more experienced actors, such as Wyatt Lahr as the Mad Hatter, Aubrey Katzenmeyer as Alice, and Carson Johannesen as the Turtle.
They all invite you to journey down this rabbit hole for one (or more) of the performances Friday through Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.