The Laporte Fall Play cast of “Alice in Wonderland” includes (laying down) Tannin Shuster, Executioner; (middle row) Aubree Katzenmeyer, Alice; Wyatt Lahr, Mad Hatter; Ray and Jayla Gamache, Tweedledee and Tweedledum; Peyton Hadrava, Duchess; (back) Tim...
Photo by Steve Booth

Get ready to “fall down a rabbit hole”into a strange alternate universe, when the  Laporte High School Drama Club presents “Alice in Wonderland,” Nov. 18-20 at Laporte School.

With less than a week before the curtains rise on the production, ordinary students are understandably a bit giddy as they don brightly colored costumes that transform them from the ordinary to — a rabbit, turtle, Mad Hatter, card, king, caterpillar, or other creatures found down Alice’s rabbit hole.

