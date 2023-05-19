The American Indian College Fund is launching its Diversity in Health Care Scholarship Program with a $1.6 million grant from the United Health Foundation to reduce health disparities and outcomes in Native communities and to address underrepresentation of Native health care professionals in the workforce by providing academic and career services to American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) college students pursuing degrees in health care fields.

The Diversity in Health Care Scholarship Program is expected to support a cohort of 60 Native scholars per year, providing them each with a $5,000 scholarship that can be renewed annually for up to four years for students maintaining program eligibility.

