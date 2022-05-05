More than 50 educators from schools in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties were selected by school administration for outstanding dedication, hard work, and leadership.
For their achievements, they were then celebrated as Educators of Excellence at a special event held April 27 at Grand View Lodge.
This event recognizes and awards local educators who positively impact students and colleagues. In addition to individual Educators of Excellence awards, a Leader, Paraprofessionals, Coach, Team of Excellence, Support Staff and Silver Lining Award of Excellence were also named and recognized.
Educators were honored from school districts Bertha-Hewitt, Brainerd, Cass Lake-Bena, Crosby-Ironton, Discovery Woods, Freshwater, Little Falls, Menahga, Mid-State, Northland Community, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Pillager, Pine River-Backus, Royalton, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Swanville, Upsala, Verndale, Wadena-Deer Creek and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School
• Madelyn Tews, Teachers of Excellence award, teaches fifth-grade and is in her second year of teaching, but you wouldn’t know that by observing her in the classroom or interacting with her in the hallways. Her skillset, passion, maturity, and intuition extend well beyond her experience. This is why her peers selected her as WHA Elementary’s Teacher of Excellence. She is highly respected and a vital asset to her school.
• Elizabeth Jepson, Teachers of Excellence award, is in her second year teaching social studies and AVID. She is organized, and her classes provide structure for students with great note-taking packets for direct instruction. She is very active in her content area team and advocates for positive changes in our school. She is recognized by her colleagues for being extremely helpful and has been an excellent addition to the school’s grades 9-12 staff.
Cass Lake-Bena School
Bridget Stalboerger, Teachers of Excellence award, demonstrates professionalism, expertise and care for her students day after day. Through the many changes COVID-19 posed to education, she managed to ride each wave, jump over every hurdle, and maintain a positive persona. This year has been exceptionally difficult for her class having suffered the loss of one of her students. During this time and throughout the year, she went the extra mile to ensure students felt loved, supported and engaged.
Northland School
• Eddie Baron, Teachers of Excellence award, sees the potential in every learner, and his calm, patient and supportive nature helps build trust and positive relationships with all of his students. He brings out the best in them by helping them feel welcome, safe, and encouraged.
• Carla Hopkins, Support Award, brings a sense of quiet confidence to all situations. She works in the elementary developmental coordination disorder (DCD) room and has been an incredibly valuable resource for the students she supports. She has the patience, knowledge, and skill to support the resource room, even though openings for licensed special education staff commonly go unfilled. Students know they always have a place to go and have a person who can help them, no matter what, because Carla is always there for them.
Pine River-Backus School
• Benjamin Kiser, Teachers of Excellence award, is a talented musician who has a great attitude and a focus on building positive relationships with his students. Whether it’s individual or small-group band lessons, whole-group rehearsals, pep band, concerts, or just visiting in the hall, he has been intentional about connecting with all students in his band program.
• Lisa Toft, Teachers of Excellence award, is a highly skilled teacher who has high expectations for herself and her students. Her work ethic and dedication to her students and profession are second to none. She holds this high standard while finding a way to build and maintain meaningful relationships in her classroom and with her colleagues. She is a teacher leader who leads by example through her dedication, authentic love of learning, and growth mindset.
The event was broadcast live on Facebook for the general public and is available for viewing on Sourcewell’s Facebook page.
