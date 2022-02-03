Current high school students are encouraged to apply for a new $1,000 Manufacturing Scholarship to help cover costs in earning a post-secondary certificate or degrees in manufacturing.
Applications are due April 20. To learn more visit https://www.bridgesconnection.org/manufscholar/ or apply directly online at 2022 Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance (LAMA) Scholarship Application Survey (surveymonkey.com)
In addition to being a soon-to-graduate student with a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale, applicants must be enrolling as a full-time student at an accredited Minnesota college or university and be a US citizen, and a resident of the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd or Wadena. Most importantly, interested students must be pursuing a degree in a qualifying manufacturing related major.
“Unlike many scholarships,” said Deborah, President of the Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance, “these funds may be used for more than just tuition. It can help cover the costs of books, tools or other educationally related materials, supplies or expenses.”
This scholarship fund was established in 2017 by the Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance (LAMA), in partnership with the Initiative Foundation, in response to a need identified by the Central Minnesota manufacturing business community. Manufacturers are experiencing a growth in the demand for employees with the knowledge and skills to work in a manufacturing environment. It is LAMA’s goal to actively engage and build collaboration among manufacturing, education, and students.
LAMA works closely with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Bridges Career Academies and Workplace connection which is a workforce development initiative under the Chamber that connects high school students with the business community through activities such as Career Exploration Day, a youth jobs portal Career Depot, Speakers in the Classroom and a virtual career exploration experience, Game of Careers.
Initial funders of this Manufacturing Scholarship Fund include Clow Stamping Company, Pequot Manufacturing, Lindar/Avantech, Graphic Packaging, Precision Tool Technologies, and Lexington Manufacturing.
Businesses are still encouraged to donate to this ongoing scholarship fund. To contribute, send your check payable to the Initiative Foundation with “Manufacturing Scholarship Fund” noted in the memo line to: Initiative Foundation, 405 1st St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Or donate online at Bridges Manufacturing Workforce Development Fund | GiveMN
To learn more about LAMA, visit https://www.lakesareamanufacturers.org/ or contact Deborah Hoel at Deborah@Lakesareamanufacturers.org
