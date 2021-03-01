PERHAM — Arvig is now accepting applications for two different scholarships to be awarded to area high school seniors graduating in 2021.
Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) in Cooperation with NTCA, The Rural Broadband Association, College Scholarship (FRS/NTCA). FRS awards graduating high school seniors across rural America with $2,000 scholarships. Arvig contributes an additional $500 making it a $2500 award for scholarship winners who are sponsored by Arvig. The deadline for FRS scholarship applications is March 5, 2021.
To be eligible applicants must:
• Be a current senior graduating high school in 2021
• Be accepted by an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
• Be sponsored by Arvig
• In order to obtain sponsorship, the applicant must be from a family that subscribes to at least one residential service from Arvig
• Have at least a C grade point average (GPA)
• Express an interest in returning to a rural community following graduation
Applications can be found online at www.frs.org/programs/youth-programs/scholarships
James L. Bass Legal Scholarship
James L. Bass engaged in an active law career that spanned more than 70 years. Bass was pivotal in the creation of NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association. The NTCA Board established a scholarship recognizing Mr. Bass’s industry impact for those entering their first year of law school and who also have an interest in rural communities. The deadline for The James L. Bass Legal Scholarship is April 16, 2021.
To be eligible applicants must:
• Be entering their first year of law school
• Have interest in rural communities
• Be a US citizen
The application can be found online at https://www.frs.org/programs/james-l-bass-legal-scholarship
Headquartered in Perham, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Throughout their service footprint, Arvig invests in a variety of causes through donations, sponsorships and volunteerism to ensure communities remain vibrant and dynamic places to live and work. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.
