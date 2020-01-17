PERHAM — Arvig is now accepting applications for two different scholarships to be awarded to area high school seniors graduating in 2020. The deadline for both scholarship applications is Feb. 21.
Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) in Cooperation with NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association, College Scholarship (FRS/NTCA)
FRS awards graduating high school seniors across rural America with $2,000 scholarships. Arvig contributes an additional $500 making it a $2500 award for scholarship winners who are sponsored by Arvig.
To be eligible applicants must:
• Be a current senior graduating high school in 2020
• Be accepted by an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school
• Be sponsored by Arvig
In order to obtain sponsorship, the applicant must be from a family that subscribes to at least one residential service from Arvig
• Have at least a C grade point average (GPA)
• Express an interest in returning to a rural community following graduation
Applications can be found online at www.frs.org/programs/youth-programs/scholarships
To obtain the Arvig sponsorship for the FRS/NTCA scholarship, please submit a copy of all required application materials to Arvig, Attn. Josie Winkels, 150 2nd Street SW, Perham, MN 56573. This is considered the application for the Arvig sponsorship.
If selected, the chosen applicant will be contacted by Arvig with further instructions for submission.
Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation Scholarship
Ten scholarship awards ranging from $1,000-2,000 each will be awarded to 2020 Minnesota graduating high school seniors.
To be eligible applicants must:
• Be a current senior graduating high school in 2020
• Be attending post-secondary education at either a university, college, or technical college
• Be a Minnesota resident
• Be from a family that subscribes to at least one residential service from Arvig
Applications can be found online at www.mnta.org/page/Scholarship
Once a student has completed the MTA Foundation Scholarship application online, they need to print a copy and attach the required documentation and submit to Arvig, Attn. Josie Winkels, 150 2nd Street SW, Perham, MN 56573.
Arvig will then submit the scholarship application to the MTA Foundation on the applicant’s behalf.
All scholarship questions can be directed to Josie Winkels at (218) 346.8213.
