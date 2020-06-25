PERHAM — Arvig has awarded 36 area high school seniors from the class of 2020 the Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship.
Scholarships, in the amount of $3,000 each, were awarded based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences.
“We’re happy to support these students as they embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives,” said David Arvig, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Our rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our future leaders. We congratulate each one on their success and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their education.”
Following are the areea scholarship recipients, their high school and major:
• Nicholas Canfield, (Park Rapids High School), Computer Science
• Brianna Raddatz (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School), Biology
• Miguel Reyes (Cass Lake-Bena High School), Management
• Sierra Wroolie (Nevis High School), Architecture
In 1950, Royale and Eleanor Arvig began offering telephone service to the Perham area, and that same entrepreneurial spirit drives the company today. The Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to encourage civic leadership and emphasize the importance of higher education for young people in rural Minnesota so they can continue to maintain strong, vibrant communities and lead our growing rural economy into an exciting and prosperous future.
