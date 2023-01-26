PERHAM — Arvig announces its annual essay contest to send one area student to visit Washington, D.C., for the Foundation for Rural Services (FRS) Youth Tour, May 31 to June 4.

The essay prompt for the contest is “Technology and Rural Life.” Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by email before 11:59 p.m. March 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments