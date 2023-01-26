PERHAM — Arvig announces its annual essay contest to send one area student to visit Washington, D.C., for the Foundation for Rural Services (FRS) Youth Tour, May 31 to June 4.
The essay prompt for the contest is “Technology and Rural Life.” Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by email before 11:59 p.m. March 3.
“We know the kids in our rural communities are our future leaders,” said David Arvig, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President at Arvig. “Opportunities like the Youth Tour allow students to meet people from across the country while learning more about how the decisions made in Washington directly impact our life in rural Minnesota. We’re pleased to sponsor a student for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
The chosen student will be one of more than 100 high school students from rural America who will win an all-expense-paid trip to explore the nation’s capital and get an inside look at the legislation and governmental process of the telecommunications industry.
The FRS Youth Tour provides a forum for teens to meet and interact with their peers from other rural communities, as well as key legislative, regulatory and government figures. The Youth Tour delegates will explore historic sites including the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon and Arlington National Cemetery.
Eligible students must be high school students, age 15, 16 or 17 at the time of the Youth Tour in June 2023 (FRS will not accept any student age 18 or older), and receive Arvig internet, telephone and/or television services at their residence. Students and their parents should visit arvig.net/youthtour to download the essay prompt and contest requirements, application forms and submission details.
