PERHAM — Arvig announces its annual essay contest to send one area student to visit Washington, D.C., for the Foundation for Rural Services (FRS) Youth Tour, June 6-10.
The essay prompt for the contest is “Technology and Rural Life.” Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by email before 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 6.
“Knowing the kids in our rural communities are our future leaders, we think it is important to provide this opportunity to students in our area,” said Arvig Chief Operating Officer and Vice President David Arvig. “The Youth Tour allows students to meet people from across the country while learning more about how the decisions made in Washington directly impact our life in rural Minnesota. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes a lot of fun and a lot of learning.”
The chosen student will be one of more than 100 high school students from rural America who will win an all-expenses-paid trip to explore our nation’s capital and get an inside look at the legislation and governmental process of the telecommunications industry.
Last year, Madeline Mitchell from Nevis High School was selected to represent Arvig and her community at the 2019 Youth Tour.
“The Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour was a one-of-a-kind experience that I will never forget. While on the trip, I learned so much about my nation and what has gotten our country to where we are now,” Mitchell wrote of her experience, featured on the Arvig Blog. “I was so fortunate to be able to explore and learn so much in our nation’s capital, from learning about rural broadband to gaining new information about our country. I am truly grateful for this amazing opportunity.”
The FRS Youth Tour provides a forum for teens to meet and interact with their peers from other rural communities, as well as key legislative, regulatory and government figures. The Youth Tour delegates will explore historic sites including the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon and Arlington National Cemetery.
Eligible students must be high school students, age 16 or 17 at the time of the Youth Tour in June 2020 (FRS will not accept any student age 18 or older), and receive Arvig internet, telephone and/or television services at their residence. Students and their parents should visit arvig.net/youthtour to download the essay prompt and contest requirements, application forms and submission details.
