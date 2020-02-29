Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School sent a delegation of students to Washington, D.C. for the American Indian and Alaska Native Youth Summit held the week of Feb. 10. The Close Up program provided the opportunity for students from different tribal communities to connect with one another in order to create a network of politically active and informed Native youth. The summit took place during the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council’s Winter Session, allowing opportunities for interaction with tribal leaders as they advocate for issues impacting Indian Country. In addition to onsite study visits to memorials and government agencies, students participated in workshops where they learned about and discussed the historic relationship between Native Nations and the U.S. government. Students also talked about current issues challenging Indian Country, including youth suicide, housing, and addiction. Additionally, students develop Tribal Action Initiatives where they worked with peers to identify an issue facing their community and develop a solution. The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig delegation included seniors Chelsea Ducheneaux and Hunter Jackson, as well as junior Rozalina Hunt-Morris. Pictured are (above left from left) Ducheneaux, Jackson and Hunt-Morris outside the capitol and with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.