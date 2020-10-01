Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Food Service and Transportation staff team up each day to assemble breakfasts and lunches for each student.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Food Service and Transportation staff team up each day to assemble breakfasts and lunches for each student.  The meals are then transported to each family home by the bus drivers on a daily basis.  This service will continue for as long as the students are doing distance learning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments