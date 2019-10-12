A group of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students completed their study of the Battle of Sugar Point with a field trip to the battle site Oct. 7.
A group of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students completed their study of the Battle of Sugar Point with a field trip to the battle site Oct. 7, commemorating the battle that took place in October, 1898.  The battle is known in American history as the last battle between the U.S. Army and an Indian band.

