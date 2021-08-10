The Bemidji State University Art and Design Program and EXHIBITOR Media Group announce Becca Nelson of Hackensack as the 2021 co-recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award. The award recipient is selected by the faculty in the Art and Design Program and is awarded by EXHIBITOR Media Group. Nelson’s engagement in her future industry, academic performance and leadership in the classroom at BSU set her apart from others in the program. As the recipient of the award, Nelson receives an all-access passport to EXHIBITORLIVE, The National Conference and Exhibition for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing held in Las Vegas, and her name engraved on a plaque displayed in Bridgeman Hall, home of the BSU Art and Design Program. Pictured are (from left) BSU Professor Dr. Bonnie Higgins, Becca Nelson, Lauren Bruggeman and BSU Associate Professor Dr. Sachel Josefson. Nelson graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in art and design with an emphasis in Exhibit Design and Graphic Design.
Becca Nelson is co-recipient of the BSU EXHIBITOR award
