Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors (will be a senior in the fall of 2022) to attend the 56th annual Washington, D.C. Youth Tour. The tour is planned for June 14-19.
Each year, rural electric cooperatives across the nation sponsor roughly 1,900 students on the Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. This unique trip gives young people the opportunity to watch history come alive, explore museums, memorials, and monuments, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and be part of a group that has more than 50,000 alumni in every walk of life, including U.S. Senators and CEOs.
The Youth Tour program continues to foster the grassroots spirit of the rural electric cooperatives by demonstrating to high school juniors and seniors how our government works and what the electric cooperative business model is all about. In a time when energy is at the forefront of our nation’s issues, this is a great opportunity to have a hand in the creation of electric cooperative advocates! BEC’s winner will travel with approximately 40 Minnesota teens sponsored by other rural electric co-ops to Washington, D.C.
Students have until Feb. 25 to apply. To qualify, candidates must submit an application, essay and two letters of reference from teachers, group or community leaders and have a parent or guardian who is a member of Beltrami Electric Cooperative. Students can find an application at their school counselor’s office or via download at www.beltramielectric.com/youth-tour-washington-dc
For questions, contact Angela Lyseng at (218) 444-3689.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.