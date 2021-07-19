Bemidji State University’s multi-year project to design and build a tiny house is finished. Now, the university is gearing up to find this eco-friendly, student-built house’s forever home.
The project started in the fall of 2017 when students in Bemidji State’s School of Technology, Art and Design developed tiny house design concepts in the university’s in Building Systems course. After surveying BSU alumni to gather feedback on amenities, construction began under the guidance of Tim Brockman, professor of technology, art and design.
Though the build was primarily overseen by professors in the TAD School, the department joined forces with many departments across campus including Bemidji State’s Sustainability Office that was consulted regularly to ensure that the final product and building process were environmentally friendly. The school also welcomed more than 20 industry partners to see the project to completion.
Among the tiny house’s many notable features are energy-efficient windows and structural insulated panels that will reduce utility bills and rooftop solar panels for off-the-grid living. However, the tiny house also has the capability to connect to grid power when necessary.
Now, the 206 square foot tiny house will be offered for sale to the public using a sealed bid process starting at $50,000 which will cover the university’s $25,000 of direct expenses and $43,000 of in-kind donations. The sale will also sponsor a Bemidji State University student endowment fund.
All bids must include $5,000 in earnest funds and will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning August 9 with the highest bids posted at www.TADTinyHouse.com every Friday. The winning bid will be announced on August 24.
Bids should be mailed in a sealed envelope marked “2021 BSU Tiny House Bid” addressed to:
Bemidji State University
Attn: Ronald Beckstrom, director of business services, #5
1500 Birchmont Dr. NE
Bemidji, MN 56601
Bids may also be delivered in person to Ronald Beckstrom, Deputy Hall 201A, on the Bemidji State campus, during regular business hours; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The TAD School hopes this project will set the stage for an annual tiny house program that will provide its students a hands-on, collaborative and co-curricular learning experience.
