A Honor Roll

Grade 8: Dakota Beaulieu, Hailey Matthews, Angelo Mesarina, Cam’ron O’Shea

Grade 9: Marlo Mesarina, Mereena Tibbetts, Aryelle White

Grade 10: Anishtah Jenkins

Grade 11: Lanahny Beaulieu-Banks, Emilio Rodriquez, Helainea Roybal, Isabella Schaumburg

Grade 12: Ameera Jenkins-White, Cecelia Meat, Daunte Rushman

B Honor Roll

Grade 7: Pete Headbird, Kaylia Merrill, Robert Merrill

Grade 8: Aarik Brown, Daijahlee Davis, Anthony Grayhawk

Grade 9: Connor Tibbetts

Grade 10: Violena Belcourt, Andy Carter, Amareah Gotchie, Tyren Headbird, Josh Hess, Kyler Johnson, Ava Losh, Ben Meat, Adrian Morrison

Grade 11: Amodio Burris, Josh Butcher, Francis Guinn III, Derek Hunt-Krumery, Tamia Lussier, Chance Lyons, Raven Matthews, Devin Robinson

Grade 12: Tehya Carter, Caitlynn Jourdain, Keira Matthews, Me-Tahna Steeprock

Names supplied by Bug O Nay Ge Shig School

