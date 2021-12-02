A Honor Roll
Grade 8: Dakota Beaulieu, Hailey Matthews, Angelo Mesarina, Cam’ron O’Shea
Grade 9: Marlo Mesarina, Mereena Tibbetts, Aryelle White
Grade 10: Anishtah Jenkins
Grade 11: Lanahny Beaulieu-Banks, Emilio Rodriquez, Helainea Roybal, Isabella Schaumburg
Grade 12: Ameera Jenkins-White, Cecelia Meat, Daunte Rushman
B Honor Roll
Grade 7: Pete Headbird, Kaylia Merrill, Robert Merrill
Grade 8: Aarik Brown, Daijahlee Davis, Anthony Grayhawk
Grade 9: Connor Tibbetts
Grade 10: Violena Belcourt, Andy Carter, Amareah Gotchie, Tyren Headbird, Josh Hess, Kyler Johnson, Ava Losh, Ben Meat, Adrian Morrison
Grade 11: Amodio Burris, Josh Butcher, Francis Guinn III, Derek Hunt-Krumery, Tamia Lussier, Chance Lyons, Raven Matthews, Devin Robinson
Grade 12: Tehya Carter, Caitlynn Jourdain, Keira Matthews, Me-Tahna Steeprock
Names supplied by Bug O Nay Ge Shig School
