Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School second quarter A and B honor rolls

Mar 7, 2022

A Honor Roll
Grade 8: Hailey Matthews, Cam'ron O'Shea
Grade 9: Mareena Tibbetts, Arryelle White, Flora White
Grade 10: Josh Hess, Anishtah Jenkins, Benjamin Meat Jr.
Grade 11: Emilio Rodriquez, Helainea Roybal
Grade 12: Ameera Jenkins-White

B Honor Roll
Grade 7: Tamara Burnette, Peter Headbird, Jazmine Howard, Kaylia Merrill, Robert Merrill
Grade 8: Aarik Brown, Anthony Grayhawk, Angelo Mesarina
Grade 9: Marlo Mesarina, Connor Tibbetts
Grade 10: Violena Belcourt, Dakota Bowstring, Andy Carter, Amareah Gotchie, Tyren Headbird, Kyler Headbird, Adrian Morrison, Michaela Tibbetts
Grade 11: Lanahny Beaulieu-Banks, Joshua Butcher, Francis Guinn, Derek Hunt-Krumrey, Chance Lyons, Raven Matthews, Randall Richardson
Grade 12: Caitlynn Jourdain, Daunte Rushman

Names supplied by the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
