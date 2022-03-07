A Honor Roll

Grade 8: Hailey Matthews, Cam’ron O’Shea

Grade 9: Mareena Tibbetts, Arryelle White, Flora White

Grade 10: Josh  Hess, Anishtah Jenkins, Benjamin Meat Jr.

Grade 11: Emilio Rodriquez,  Helainea Roybal

Grade 12: Ameera Jenkins-White

B Honor Roll

Grade 7: Tamara Burnette, Peter Headbird, Jazmine Howard, Kaylia Merrill, Robert Merrill

Grade 8: Aarik Brown, Anthony Grayhawk, Angelo Mesarina

Grade 9: Marlo Mesarina, Connor Tibbetts

Grade 10: Violena Belcourt, Dakota Bowstring, Andy Carter, Amareah Gotchie, Tyren Headbird, Kyler Headbird, Adrian Morrison, Michaela Tibbetts

Grade 11: Lanahny Beaulieu-Banks, Joshua Butcher, Francis Guinn, Derek Hunt-Krumrey, Chance Lyons, Raven Matthews,  Randall Richardson

Grade 12: Caitlynn Jourdain, Daunte Rushman

Names supplied by the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School

