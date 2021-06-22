Carol Gall of Walker has been asked to be a presenter at the Gilb Fest in London.
Her presentation is titled “Educational Interventions in Real Time.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it will be presented via Zoom Wednesday.
Gall has a background in special education, child psychology and piano, started the first class for trainable mentally retarded children in the Stillwater School District, and did tutoring for many years with students ranging from the mentally challenged to the mentally gifted. She served on the Advisory Committee of the Division of Services for Children of the St. Paul Wilder Foundation for five years, and has a wealth of experience to bring to her topic.
Tom Gilb is a widely known author of nine books, the most well known being “Software Metrics” that is in its 20th printing. He has presented a topic of interest each year for the past 19 years, inviting guests from many disciplines to participate.
Gall also presented in 2012, in London, along with her late husband, Dr. John Gall.
