Central Lakes College is excited to be returning this fall to the rich array of experiences for which it is known, including in-person learning, athletics an many other on-campus student activities.
“While we will always prioritize the health and safety of the college community, we are confident in our decision to return to a better than normal fall semester,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College. “We have been safely learning in-person throughout the entire pandemic. We understand that our students need not only a vibrant, in-person college experience, but also the flexibility of virtual access to manage their busy lives. This fall, students will have both.”
CLC will offer extensive in-person courses and opportunities to engage, while retaining the flexibility that virtual course and services offer. Students will continue to choose how they want to learn, whether it be fully in-person, online, and anywhere in between.
Additionally, students will continue to have access to in-person services, food service on campuses, student life activities, athletics, cultural and performing arts events. Those who wish to engage virtually will continue to have access to these and the many other activities that are part of the CLC experience.
Returning to an improved normal will look similar to our pre-pandemic state, with added flexibility and all health and safety measures recommended by public health experts.
“You will receive a vibrant college experience this fall,” Charlier said. “We look forward to seeing you on our campuses!”
