Following the newly released guidance by the CDC, and at the direction of the Minnesota State System, Central Lakes College will reinstate its requirement that all students, staff, faculty and visitors wear face coverings while inside any campus building, beginning Monday. At this time, there are no requirements for masking outdoors.

Increasing case numbers in Minnesota, along with the rise of the highly transmitted Covid Delta variant, necessitated the college to take this action. Further, CLC is in a part of the state with substantial levels of transmission.

“The education, health and well-being of each student is paramount to our path moving forward,” said CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier. “We are expecting great things for our fall semester, with all the education choices, including face-to-face classes and campus activities, you have come to expect from CLC. Our staff and faculty are dedicated to offering students engaging and robust educational experience on all of our campuses this year.”

The college is also strongly recommending that all students and employees be vaccinated and will be providing incentives and vaccination clinics in the coming weeks. CLC will continue to closely monitor the situation and continue enhanced cleaning practices throughout each of its campuses.

