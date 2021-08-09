Following the newly released guidance by the CDC, and at the direction of the Minnesota State System, Central Lakes College will reinstate its requirement that all students, staff, faculty and visitors wear face coverings while inside any campus building, beginning Monday. At this time, there are no requirements for masking outdoors.
Increasing case numbers in Minnesota, along with the rise of the highly transmitted Covid Delta variant, necessitated the college to take this action. Further, CLC is in a part of the state with substantial levels of transmission.
“The education, health and well-being of each student is paramount to our path moving forward,” said CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier. “We are expecting great things for our fall semester, with all the education choices, including face-to-face classes and campus activities, you have come to expect from CLC. Our staff and faculty are dedicated to offering students engaging and robust educational experience on all of our campuses this year.”
The college is also strongly recommending that all students and employees be vaccinated and will be providing incentives and vaccination clinics in the coming weeks. CLC will continue to closely monitor the situation and continue enhanced cleaning practices throughout each of its campuses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.