PARK RAPIDS — In May, CHI St. Joseph’s Health awarded $9,500 in scholarships to 10 students in the Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga, Sebeka, Laporte and Walker-Akeley-Hackensack communities.
The goal of our scholarship program is to help area students who are pursuing healthcare careers and have an interest in rural healthcare. It is our hope that these future healthcare providers will choose to return to our area to serve our future patients.
The scholarship program is funded through our annual Gathering on the Greens Golf Benefit, which benefits both Foundation and Hospice Care. These funds are combined with generous donations from CHI St. Joseph’s Health employees and memorials honoring Brian Koria and Laurie Hohnstadt. Laurie was a nurse at CHI St. Joseph’s Health and Brian was a Health Unit Coordinator/Nursing Assistant in the Emergency Department.
Brian Koria Scholarship recipeints for $750
• Kiley Hamilton, Laporte High School
• Allie Edelman, Park Rapids Area High School
Graduating Senior Scholarship for $1,000
• Brenna Behrens, Park Rapids Area High School
• Analise Smee, Park Rapids Area High School
• Ellie Ulvin, Park Rapids Area High School
• Helen Pickar, Menahga High School
• Riley Aho, Menahga High School
• Mariah Skoog, Menahga High School
• Sadie Thurner, Nevis High School
• Amanda Clasen, Sebeka Secondary
