PARK RAPIDS — Maintaining and recruiting a professional medical workforce is a high priority at CHI St. Joseph’s Health.
The scholarship program enhances efforts to remain vital as a quality healthcare facility now and in the future. In 2019 CHI St. Joseph’s Health was able to award 21 scholarships totaling $20,250.
Area graduating seniors and higher education students (second year college and beyond) who are considering a healthcare career, especially those with a strong desire to return to a rural healthcare facility, are encouraged to apply for scholarships provided through CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation. The following scholarship opportunities are available:
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship: $1,000 scholarship award(s) is available to graduating seniors from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga and Sebeka schools who are going on to college or accredited vocational school pursuing careers in health care.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health/Laurie Hohnstadt Scholarship: (Park Rapids student only.) This $750 scholarship(s) is available to a Park Rapids High School senior who plans to pursue a registered nursing degree.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Second Year or Beyond Scholarship: $1,000 scholarship award(s) is available to college or vocational students who are in their second, third, fourth (or beyond) year of school pursuing a career in health care and have completed high school in the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga or Sebeka.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health/Brian Koria Scholarship: $750 scholarship awards(s), funded by CHI St. Joseph’s Health co-workers in memory of Brian Koria, is available to graduating seniors who are pursuing education in the medical field. Graduates need to be from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga or Sebeka.
The scholarship application deadline is April 3. Students may apply online or go to our website at https://chisjh.org/foundation/scholarships/ to download applications. Contact Sonja Day at (218) 616-3383 or e-mail sonjaday@catholichealth.net with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.