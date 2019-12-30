Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig seventh- and eighth-grade students ran a Christmas Gift Store for K-6 students before winter break. Being able to give a gift is a great source of joy for children, so Middle School students asked the staff to help out with donations of gently used or even new gift items to fill the store. For a quarter each, the elementary students bought gifts for two family members.
