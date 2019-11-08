Central Lakes College has been named a Best for Vets Two-Year College by The Military Times.
To earn this national distinction, The Military Times scrutinizes each institution’s veteran graduation rates, policies and procedures in place for veterans, the number of positions dedicated to support veterans, the number of scholarships awarded to veterans, and more. After meeting that high threshold, CLC was ranked No. 14 in the nation for two-year colleges.
“As a college community, it is our distinct honor and privilege to serve those who have served our country. It has always been an essential part of our mission,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of CLC. “We look forward to continuing our work of providing this critical population with excellent service and resources.”
Theresa Harsha, director of Veterans Resources at CLC, said the college’s work expands into the community as well, offering outreach projects and programs.
“CLC has always supported military members and their families,” she said. “We’ll continue to provide the quality of care and support and dedication to our veterans.”
“The education of our veterans is very important to us,” said Paul Preimesberger, Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success at CLC. “We want to make sure they are successful with their education and beyond.”
