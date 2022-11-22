BRAINERD — Central Lakes College has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.

The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. CLC joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:

