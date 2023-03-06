BRAINERD — It’s been nearly four years since Central Lakes College was awarded a $3 million, 5-year grant from the Department of Education to further its student success efforts.

The grant funds enabled CLC to implement Raider Connect Services, which consists of four Raider Connect Coaches (RCCs), who, through one-on-one coaching relationships, support students in reaching their academic and career goals. To date, 605 students have been served by the college’s Raider Connect Services.  

