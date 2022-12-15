BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Student Senate has been recognized by a national coalition for its nonpartisan student voter engagement.

The Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition, a nonpartisan network of more than 400 national, state, and local organizations dedicated to growing the student vote, recognized CLC student leaders recently during its annual Post-Election Gathering. The three-day event featured speaking appearances by US Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education Dr. Nasser H. Paydar and Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement Hannah Bristol.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments