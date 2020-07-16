Central Lakes College students and their families are invited to attend All Set For Fall 2020, a virtual event held July 27-31.
This unique event is similar to an open house for newly enrolled students. ASFF helps students and families address lingering questions related to college finances, campus supports and resources, course registration and schedules, academic programs, student life and more.
“Our All Set For Fall event is designed to make sure students feel confident about the start of fall semester, and feel connected to staff, faculty and campus services and supports,” said Paul Preimesberger, Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success. “Faculty and staff will provide information on a wide range of topics related to their programs and areas, and there will be plenty of opportunity for questions. We highly recommend this event for incoming students and their families.”
ASFF will be held virtually via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon July 27-31. It’s designed to accommodate students’ busy personal lives. Students can attend any number of sessions on any of the days. Only a one-time RSVP is required.
Students can sign up at www.clcmn.edu/new-student-orientation-day/
You can still apply for fall semester at clcmn.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.