BRAINERD — Community members are invited to a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Proclamation Ceremony, where Central Lakes College will officially be proclaimed a Yellow Ribbon Company.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 on the Brainerd campus south lawn.

Join the college in celebrating its hard work and dedication in proactively supporting service members and military families.

“It’s our honor and privilege to serve those who have served our country. As a college community, this has always been an essential part of our mission,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College. “We look forward to continuing our work of providing our military members and their families with excellent service and resources.”

At the event, the proclamation ceremony will start at 1 p.m., followed by a reception and “War Comes Home” exhibition in the south hall. At 2:30 p.m. Jim Crigler, author of “Mission of Honor: A Moral Compass for a Moral Dilemma” will speak in the cafeteria.

RSVPS are appreciated but not required:  contact Theresa Harsha at (218) 855-8279 or Theresa.harsha@clcmn.edu.In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the building.

