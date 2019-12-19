Robb Olsen from Urbanworks Architecture LLC in Minneapolis presents a check for $1,200 to the kitchen staff. This is the third year Olsen, who has a cabin on Garfield Lake, has donated to the school. Pictured are (from left) Tammy Hamilton, Olsen, Deb Hazelton, Megan Morris and Stacey Lathrop.
