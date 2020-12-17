ST. PAUL — Leo Burns of Hackensack, was recently named one of Falcon View Connections Academy’s (FVCA) Students of the Month in recognition of his achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Burns, a sophomore at the statewide online school, was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Kraiter in recognition of his outstanding work in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Burns will be presented a certificate, recognized in the school’s monthly newsletter, and featured on the school’s social media platforms.
Burns came to Falcon View Connections Academy at the beginning of this year as he knew of other students who were happy attending the online school. He likes how FVCA enables him to work at his own pace and that he can still participate in extracurricular activities at his local district.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Anne Wasmund, Falcon View Connections Academy principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
Falcon View Connections Academy provides students statewide with a high-quality, personalized online education. The online school combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences — online and in person — to create a supportive environment for those who want an individualized approach to education.
Falcon View Connections Academy is hosting information sessions and webinars for interested families to learn more about online education and how teachers support the students. During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the virtual public school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents. A complete schedule of events is available along with more information about Falcon View Connections Academy at www.FalconViewConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling (855) 741-5125.
