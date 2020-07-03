Fall semester classes will begin as scheduled Aug. 24 at Central Lakes College.
The top priority remains protecting the health and safety of students and employees as well as ensuring students receive a top-quality education.
CLC is excited to present students with a wide range of course and program delivery modes to choose from, including face-to-face, online and a variety of options in between. Each of the programs will have the ability to adapt as the situation demands.
New HyFlex courses provide great flexibility, as students can choose when they are ready and comfortable to return to campus. These courses include optional face-to-face, online delivery in real-time with the instructor or traditional online components. Our technical programs are committed to delivering in-person, hands-on training, with some engaging online components for added flexibility.
CLC will continue offering all of our Student Support Services, both in-person and online. These services include advising, counseling, financial aid, tutoring, bookstore, accessibility services and IT support.
To make sure that every student is connected on day one, this year, each new student will be paired with a mentor coach. Regular online get-togethers will ensure ready access to services, support, and information as we navigate the semester together.
Cafeterias, student housing and student life programs are ready to welcome students back on campus as well. Further, our performing, cultural and studio arts, band and choir are ready for the return of students and our community members.
In every case where people are on campus, we will continue to follow state safety and health protocols, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices and clear communication to everyone about what is required.
CLC continues to monitor recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Office of Higher Education to ensure they are providing the best education possible while keeping students, staff and faculty safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.