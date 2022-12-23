Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to area students but are finding that a national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region.

The National Scholarship Providers Association reports that during 2022 there has been a nearly 50 percent drop in students applying for scholarships, due to ongoing pandemic challenges, population declines in the 17 to 18-year-old demographic and other reasons. The Duluth-based Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund is taking steps to buck that trend by emphasizing that $20,000 in “free money” is available to students and parents who might not think they qualify.

