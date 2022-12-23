Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to area students but are finding that a national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region.
The National Scholarship Providers Association reports that during 2022 there has been a nearly 50 percent drop in students applying for scholarships, due to ongoing pandemic challenges, population declines in the 17 to 18-year-old demographic and other reasons. The Duluth-based Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund is taking steps to buck that trend by emphasizing that $20,000 in “free money” is available to students and parents who might not think they qualify.
“The Alworth Foundation and other area foundations committed to higher education are in business to give away money, so we’re reminding families to not assume they don’t qualify for scholarships, because there’s a good chance they do qualify,” said Alworth Foundation Executive Director Patty Salo Downs. “We’re also here to help families easily access that free money by hosting live, online sessions with tips on how to apply for the Alworth and other regional scholarships.”
The Alworth Foundation is partnering with the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation (DSACF) to present an online session from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Students and parents wishing to participate are invited to send an email to alworth@alworthscholarship.org to obtain the Zoom meeting information.
Scholarship application deadlines are looming. The deadline for a $20,000 Alworth Scholarship is Jan. 15, 2023, and Feb. 1 to apply for over 100 scholarships offered by the DSACF. To see eligibility requirements, check out their websites listed below.
Salo Downs noted that four area foundations provide more than $3.5 million in scholarships each year. The foundations, amounts awarded by each, and their web addresses that contain detailed information about eligibility criteria and deadlines, are:
Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund, $1.2 million
To be considered for a $20,000 Alworth Scholarship, current high school seniors (including those who are homeschooled) must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in studies related to mathematics, science, research and medical fields. Applicants must also reside in one of these northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St Louis.
Those selected to receive Alworth Scholarships will be notified in spring 2023. Since its establishment in 1949, the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund has distributed over $54 million among 5,400 motivated young people. Its web address is www.AlworthScholarship.org
Blandin Foundation, $1.2 million
Scholarships of $1,000 to $5,000 per student each year are for every student of high schools in the Itasca County area and Hill City, Remer, Blackduck, Northome and Bug O Nay Ge Shig schools, even if you’re not in the top of your class. Homeschooled and online students who would have graduated from one these schools are also eligible.
