The Laporte School Board met Sept. 13 in a relatively short meeting that lasted only 35 minutes.
Besides discussing the proposed 2022 property tax levy and setting the Truth in Taxation meeting, the board heard about enrollment numbers.
Principal AJ Dombeck said enrollment is at 325, adding “It was a good first week of school. It went fairly smoothly.”
Dombeck said there are still three students on a wait list for second-grade. The district has 10 elementary students and two middle school students enrolled in the online program.
“Our online teachers have contact with the students every day,” Dombeck said.
The board also talked about the Level 4 Special Education Facility in Walker. Students are really doing well with the programs that are designed specifically for them. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 15 at the facility, with Board Chair Jessica Howg and Superintendent Kim Goodwin serving on the executive board.
In other school business, the board:
Repealed Policy 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy.
Approved the lease levy for the Level 4 facility Up North Learning Center in Walker.
Adopted the proposed 2021 payable 2022 Property Tax Levy at the maximum.
Set the Truth in Taxation meeting date as Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Media Center.
General consent items discussed were:
Approved the meeting minutes of Aug. 9 and special meeting minutes of Aug. 24.
Approved monthly bills of $152,329 and ACH at $139,912.
Approved the hiring of Austin Richter as the high school math teacher.
Approved the hiring of Katilynne Jarmon as an elementary teacher.
Approved the hiring of Chloe Holman as a para-professional.
Approved the hiring of Emily Weeks as a van driver.
Approved the hiring of Melissa Schmidtke as a para-professional and payroll clerk.
Approved the hiring of Don Spragg as a custodian.
Approved the hiring of Darin Johannsen as the weight room advisor.
Approved the hiring of Steve Patterson as seventh- and eighth-grade football coach.
Accepted Luke Freeman’s resignation.
Accepted Chelsey Norvold’s resignation.
Approved Stellher agreement for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved the Postsecondary Enrollment Options Agreement for the 2021-22 school year.
Accepted donations that included nurse office supplies.
Approved the second and final reading of Policy 701, establishment and adoption of the district budget.
Tabled the golf team approval and discussion until the October meeting as the board would like more information.
Heard that Brady Martz will remotely present the final audit at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
The next regular board meeting is Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
