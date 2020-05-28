Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors Willow Damar, Thomas Hansen, Heidi Johnson, Brianna Raddatz and Baylor Short won Outstanding Senior awards in five academic areas in the 37th annual Walker and Akeley Lions Academic Honors.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the honors banquet was cancelled this year.
Damar was recognized in English, Hansen in social studies, Johnson in art, Raddatz in science and Short in mathematics. All five were awarded monetary gifts from the Lions for outstanding performances in their academic areas.
Thirty-one students received first-year medals, 18 second-year medals and 12 seniors received medals for three years. To receive a medal, students must maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA for the 2019-20 school year.
“I would like to congratulate each and every one of you for your outstanding work ethic and dedication to academic excellence. You have all made a commitment to excel in your knowledge base which will continue to help you as you strive toward your career choices,” said Walker Lions President Gary Walworth. “Always remember those who have helped you throughout the years and return those favors by helping others because that is how they would wish to be repaid.”
