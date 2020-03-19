Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School had a hardy group of 12 staff members working together as part of the Food Packaging Team, and in two hours they got 1,500 meals prepped and packaged. The team decided they will get together each Friday morning throughout the school closure to package food for the next week.
Food Package Team at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig prepares meals
Gail Deboer
