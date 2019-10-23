Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken was welcomed to Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School Oct. 11 to enjoy a meal and tour the high school building.
Franken was instrumental in gaining funding for the new high school, which was completed in the summer of 2018.
Franken also helped the library obtain around 6,000 books and more than $80,000 in donations from around the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.