Media Specialist Laurie Villwock showed Al Franken the library’s collection.
Photo submitted

 

Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken was welcomed to Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  School Oct. 11 to enjoy a meal and tour the high school building.

Franken was instrumental in gaining funding for the new high school, which was completed in the summer of 2018.

Franken also helped the library obtain around 6,000 books and more than $80,000 in donations from around the world.

