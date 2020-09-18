Pictured in front of the dishwasher system are Head Cook Nancy Semmler and Indian Education Director Mike Anderson, who worked together on the grant.
Photo submitted

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School received a National School Lunch Program Equipment Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The $25,000 grant was used to purchase a Champion conveyor dishwasher system that replaces an 18 -year-old one. The new dishwasher was installed and ready for the reopening of school Sept. 8. Pictured in front of the dishwasher system are Head Cook Nancy Semmler and Indian Education Director Mike Anderson, who worked together on the grant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments