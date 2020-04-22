Following the state’s shelter at home and social distancing criteria, the Hackensack City Council held its April 13 meeting with Mayor Larry Ciha and City Clerk Jody Knapp at city hall and councilors Bill Kennedy, Lee-Ann Marchwick, Janice Pfarr and Jim Schneider connected via Facebook.
Schneider called the council’s attention to city nuisance ordinance 78 and weed ordinance 79. He asked city residents to become familiar with the ordinances.
“We’d all prefer if folks self-governed and followed the ordinances voluntarily, so the council doesn’t have to step in,” he said.
“We’re not trying to be police,” Kennedy added, “but how do we get the word out to people?”
Copies of the ordinances are available at city hall to anyone who wants them. A possible city newsletter would be another way to inform the public, as would a city website.
Knapp said the city is currently following up on two complaints: one, about a collapsed building and the other, garbage. Letters will go to the property owners, asking them to handle cleanup. If there is no action, the city will do the cleanup and charge the owners.
The council agreed with Schneider’s suggestion for a city-wide clean-up day May 4. Times and details will be announced soon. Schneider said he sees this as “part of the renewal of Hackensack.”
A letter from Janet Aultman, Regional Safety Coordinator, Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, raised the issue of how cities should handle city-owned playgrounds, campgrounds, beaches, etc., in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, “stay at home” order and social distancing.
Aultman said cities’ responses have been mixed. Some have closed playgrounds entirely or fenced them off, while others have kept them open, which is allowed under Gov. Tim Walz’s order.
The council agreed to post several laminated signs at the park and playground.They will recommend people follow social distancing guidelines, caution parents and kids to “play at your own risk,” and note that playground equipment has not been disinfected. City park rest rooms will probably not be open.
In other action the council
Rescinded a motion made March 3 for a “proclamation” committing the city to become a GreenStep City. Different terminology was needed, so the earlier “proclamation” was replaced by “Resolution 2020-02, authorizing the city of Hackensack ... to participate in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program.”
Accepted a proposal from American Eagle Security Systems to upgrade security cameras and other equipment at the Hackensack Off-Sale Store for $5,890.
Approved the 2020 Brewer Off-Sale/Sunday License for Birch Lake Brewing LLC (aka Rendezvous Brewing) at $150, and On Sale Brewer’s Taproom and Sunday Liquor License at $200. Insurance documentation has been received; fees will be pro-rated once the opening date is known.
Accepted donations from the Hackensack Lions, $2,500 for community building and $1,000 to Pyrotechnic Display Inc., for fireworks; American Legion Auxiliary, $100 for Hillcrest Cemetery; and Mann Lake LTD, $500 for the comprehensive plan. Letters of thanks will be sent to the donors.
Agreed to consider selling a lot on Poquet Drive that was once part of the Bonna Paulsen estate but is now owned by the city. The lot is not part of the deer park, so the city can legally sell it. A person has bought adjacent property and is interested in the lot. Lot value and other details will be reported in May.
