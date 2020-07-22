BRAINERD — Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Emily Clinic and Essentia Health-Hackensack Clinic will resume in-clinic appointments effective immediately.
The Emily Clinic will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the Hackensack Clinic open on Mondays and Thursdays.
Essentia Health’s family medicine team provides primary care services for the whole family. Providers are also able to see patients through virtual video visits from the comfort of your home.
To learn more about the clinics, services offered and the providers please visit our website at www.EssentiaHealth.org and clinic on “Locations & Facilities” or call the Hackensack clinic at (218) 936-5616 or the Emily clinic at (218) 763-4800.
