The Hackensack Lions will award up to six $1,500 scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to Hackensack area students who have graduated from high school or have earned their G.E.D.
Three scholarships will be awarded to students who are attending their first year at a traditional four-year college or university, and another three will be awarded to students attending vocational or trade schools.
Scholarship instructions, application, and a recommendation form are available on the Hackensack Lions Facebook page or by contacting Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or HackAreaTech@gmail.com.
Full information is on the Instructions and Application form, but basically a student needs to be attending an accredited institution, have a 2.0 GPA or better, three letters of recommendation, their high school transcript, an explanation of their high school career and their plans for post-secondary education.
The deadline for applications to be accepted has been extended to Oct. 1 (postmarked or emailed). The public is encouraged to share this information with anyone who might be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
