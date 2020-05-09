The Hackensack Lions give away scholarships every year to deserving students living in the Hackensack area, and this year they have added more scholarships.
Six $1,500 scholarships will be available to seniors graduating in 2020 who plan to attend post-secondary education. Three scholarships are for traditional four-year institutions.
The Lions are excited to be offering three new scholarships exclusively for students entering a trade education program including, but not limited to trades such as plumbing, heating or electrical.
Applications are normally due by now, but with the unprecedented challenges of education this year, the Lions have extended the deadline to Oct. 1. This actually allows the students to begin school and still apply for the scholarship.
Lions scholarships are not given to the students until after their first grading semester is complete and they supply proof of attendance in the form of an official school transcript. Be sure to apply before the deadline.
Anyone interested in applying can contact Bill Kennedy at (218) 838-9468 or HackAreaTech@gmail.com to obtain the necessary scholarship application.
