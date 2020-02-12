The Region 8 A Triple A Awards Banquet was held Feb. 5 at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors Tom Hansen and Brianna Raddatz nominated by coaches and faculty members. Hansen was also chosen for Subsection 29 while Kamree Carlson of Park Rapids was the girl’s selection. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the event recognizes high school seniors who excel in Academics, Arts and Athletics. Along with their parents, Hansen and Raddatz were accompanied by Jim Lien, MSHSL Representative for Subsections 29 and 31. There were around 260 students, parents, advisors and region committee members at the banquet. Photo submitted
