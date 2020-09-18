More than 20 staff volunteered to go ricing.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School staff had the opportunity to experience ricing at Mud Goose Lake on the last day of their inservice training. This was valuable for those who had never harvested wild rice since they are engaged in integrating culture into all aspects of the school curriculum. More than 20 staff volunteered to go ricing, and although a few tipped over and fell in, it was a good time with plenty of laughter all around. The school had family orientation from Sept. 8-11 so each family could come into a designated classroom with two staff who explained how on-line classes will work this year.  Each student received a Chromebook and the school will provide internet services to each family.  On-line classes began Sept. 14 and student support services will begin Monday.

