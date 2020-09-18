Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School staff had the opportunity to experience ricing at Mud Goose Lake on the last day of their inservice training. This was valuable for those who had never harvested wild rice since they are engaged in integrating culture into all aspects of the school curriculum. More than 20 staff volunteered to go ricing, and although a few tipped over and fell in, it was a good time with plenty of laughter all around. The school had family orientation from Sept. 8-11 so each family could come into a designated classroom with two staff who explained how on-line classes will work this year. Each student received a Chromebook and the school will provide internet services to each family. On-line classes began Sept. 14 and student support services will begin Monday.
featured
Harvesting wild rice on Mud Goose Lake
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.