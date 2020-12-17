COHASSET — Scholarship season is underway at Lake Country Power. The rural electric co-op expects to award college scholarships valued at $4,000 each to more than 30 high school students in 2021.
Scholarship recipients can qualify for up to $4,000 over four years to help pay for college or technical school. Scholarships are renewable for up to eight semesters, and students must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. They must have a full-time enrollment status at a technical school, community college or university.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The online application process opens Jan. 1, and high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are LCP members have until 11:59 p.m., Jan. 31, to apply. The electronic application is available at www.lakecountrypower.coop
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits. The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships.
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to five area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools to support students in trade schools and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Lake Country Power is a Touchstone Energy cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
